Man who assaulted girlfriend in Peterborough after being found in possession of class A drugs is jailed

A man who assaulted his girlfriend - before being found in possession of hundreds of pounds worth of class A drugs has been jailed.

Miakls Praskevics (19) of St Paul’s Road, Peterborough, pushed his former partner over in the street, causing damage to one of her teeth.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (Thursday) where he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court was also told he had earlier been arrested in possession of a large amount of drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine.

Judge Sean Enright sentenced him to a total of 46 weeks in prison.

Nicola Devas, prosecuting, told the court the assault took place in January.

She said: “The defendant and his former girlfriend has been in a relationship for just over two years.

“He had been abusive towards her, but she had never told police.

“On the day in question they were outside, and he had been controlling towards her, demanding to see her phone. He lost his temper because she was chatting to another male on Facebook who he didn’t want her to speak to.”

Mrs Devas told the court the pair when to the shop, and while on the way he pushed her causing her to trip and hit her face on the floor.

She lost half a front tooth as a result of the incident.

Mrs Devas said Praskevics had been arrested in October on unconnected matters when police saw him in a car.

She said: “Officers approached him, and he made off on foot. He was apprehended a few feet away from the car and he was searched.”

In the car the officers found 0.2g of cannabis, worth about £10, a total of 19 wraps of heroin,with a total value of about £190, and 60 wraps of crack cocaine, with a total value of about £600.

The court was told he had previous convictions for theft of a cycle, robbery and possession of drugs.

Defending, Mark Shelley said: “He is a 19 year old man whose family live in Peterborough. “He came to this country aged 11 from Latvia.

“He got into trouble at a young age - he was clearly mixing with people with a criminal disposition.

“Prison has had a sobering effect on him - he wants to make a new start.”

Praskevics, who appeared in court via a video link had pleaded guilty to possession of class B drugs, two counts of possession of class A drugs, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence at a previous hearing.

His former partner was in court to hear the sentencing - and when asked if she wanted a restraining order put in place she nodded.

She said she was still struggling mentally as a result of the attack and said she felt ‘mentally and physically broken.’

The restraining order was imposed ‘without limit of time.’

Praskevics was jailed for 26 weeks for the assault, and 10 weeks each for the possession of class A drugs, all to be served consecutively.

He was also banned from driving for a year.