Man who abused council parking attendant jailed and given restraining order

A man who shouted abuse and spat at a council parking attendant has been jailed.

Ian Huddlestone (38) of Abercorn Place, Cambridge, was asked to leave the city’s Park Street car park in May by the parking attendant following complaints people were loitering in the area.

Ian Huddlestone

He said he would but claimed he needed medication to take effect first. The parking attendant asked him to move on sooner but Huddleston became aggressive and squared up to him. He also shouted abusive and offensive language and then spat chewed up sweets at him.

Huddlestone was arrested on June 7 after being spotted in Cambridge city centre. He was also wanted for breaching a suspended sentence and was found to have Class A drugs on him.

He pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, possession of a controlled substance and breach of a suspended sentence and was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.

He was also given a two year restraining order not to contact the car parking attendant and not to enter Park Street, Queen Anne Terrace, Grand Arcade, Grafton West and Grafton East car parks.

PC Jamie Tumber said: “We take any form of abuse very seriously and the victim in this case was simply trying to do his job.

“I’m pleased with the sentence handed down. It means Huddlestone can get the help he needs.”