Man wanted on recall to prison believed to be in Cambridgeshire

A man who is wanted on recall to prison is believed to be in Cambridgeshire.

Timothy Wirtz (30) of no fixed address was sentenced in August 2017 to 30 months’ imprisonment for handling stolen goods. He was later released with licence conditions, which he has since breached.

Specifically, Wirtz has failed to attend appointments with his supervising officer, displayed poor behaviour and allegedly committed a further offence.

Anyone who sees Wirtz is asked to dial 999 immediately. Or, if you have any information about his whereabouts, you can report it online or call 101, quoting 1565 of May 31.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.