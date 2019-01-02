Man wanted in connection with serious assault believed to be in Peterborough area

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a wanted man who is believed to be in the Peterborough area.

Dean Marshall (36) is wanted in connection with a serious assault which happened in the early hours of yesterday (New Year’s Day) in Thimble Close, Colne, Huntingdon.

Dean Marshall

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains.

Anyone who knows Marshall’s whereabouts should contact police by calling 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.