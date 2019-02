A man wanted by police in connection with a rape was arrested in Peterborough.

The 63-year-old was arrested in the Orton Malborne area by Cambridgeshire police at around 2am today (Wednesday, February 6) in connection with a report of rape in Carlton Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on February 2.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

He is now being questioned by police in Nottinghamshire.