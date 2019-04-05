Man wanted in connection with arson, stalking and cannabis production believed to be in Peterborough or Fenland Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man wanted in connection with arson, stalking and cannabis production is believed to be in Peterborough or Fenland. Police are appealing for information to help trace 33-year-old Justas Zilevicius. Justas Zilevicius Anyone with information should call 101 or 999 quoting 35/17337/19. Peterborough man 'lucky to be alive' after crashing dad's £20k Mercedes during cocaine-fuelled high speed chase