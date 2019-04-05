Man wanted in connection with arson, stalking and cannabis production believed to be in Peterborough or Fenland

Police are appealing for information to help trace 33-year-old Justas Zilevicius.

Justas Zilevicius

Anyone with information should call 101 or 999 quoting 35/17337/19.