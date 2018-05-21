Man undergoes surgery after dog attack in Peterborough

A man has undergone surgery after being attacked by a dog in Peterborough.

Police appealing for witnesses following the incident in West Town, Peterborough.

At about 9.30pm on Thursday May 3 the victim was walking along Priory Road when he was bitten by what is believed to be a husky. The dog was mainly white, with a brown stripe on its head.

The victim, a man in his 30s, received serious injuries to his arm as a result of the incident and required surgery.

The dog’s owner is described as being of Asian appearance, 6’2”, with short dark hair and in his 40s or early 50s.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0241260518 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.