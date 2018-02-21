Man to stand trial over theft of parking meters in Peterborough

A man will stand trial after denying stealing parking meters valued at more than £20,000.

Miles Cash (20) appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) where he was charged with three counts of theft.

Cash, of The Homestead, Bentley, Doncaster, is said to have been involved in stealing five parking meters belonging to Peterborough City Council.

The first theft is said to have taken place on June 14, when one parking meter worth £5,300 was taken.

On June 26 it is said he was involved in the theft of two meters, to the value of £6,300.

And on June 30 it is said he was involved in the theft of two more parking meters, to the value of £10,000.

He is also charged with the theft of a Honda motorcycle on June 26 in Peterborough.

Cash pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

He was granted bail to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on March 27.

Two other co-defendants - Michael Dear (21) and Jacob Smith (18), both of The White Towers Caravan Site, Doncaster, face the same four charges.

They will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 2.