Man to stand trial over affray which left Peterborough dad with fatal injuries

A man will stand trial over his role in an affray that left a Peterborough father with fatal injuries.

Glenn Boocock (37) died on June 18 after suffering head injuries in the incident on Broadway in Peterborough city centre in the early hours of June 6.

Today (Thursday) two men appeared at Peterborough Crown Court, where they entered pleas to one count of affray.

Miles Willcox, (24) of no fixed abode, had entered not guilty pleas at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last month, but today he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Damian Narciso, (32) of Sandpiper Drive, Peterborough, had also entered not guilty pleas at the Magistrates’ hearing - and confirmed his not guilty plea at today’s hearing.

The trial was placed in a court warned list, starting on February 24 2020 - meaning it is likely to start at some point in the two weeks following that date. The trial is scheduled to last three or four days.

Four other men pleaded guilty to affray at the Magistrates’ hearing on October 24. Gavin Chappell, (34) of Orchard Mews, Peterborough, Gary Gibbs, (33) of Sapperton, Peterborough, Billy Hilliam, (39) of Paston Ridings, Peterborough and Jamie Spires, (28) of no fixed abode, will be sentenced alongside Willcox after the conclusion of the trial. The date will be fixed when the trial has finished.

All six have been granted bail by the courts.