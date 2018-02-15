Man to appear in court charged with causing death at Peterborough accident blackspot

A man will appear in court charged with causing the death of a man in a crash at a Peterborough accident blackspot.

Paul Nichols, (37), of no fixed abode will appear at Peterborough Crown Court charged with death by dangerous driving and causing death whilst uninsured.

The collision happened on 25 June last year on the A605 at Elton.

Paul Cooper, (51), of Long Buckley, was driving a white Peugeot Partner which was involved in a collision with a white Suzuki Vitara and a black Peugeot 208. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.