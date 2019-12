A man was reported for drugs offences after police visited a property in Yaxley yesterday (Tuesday).

Officers attended an address in Allard Close at 11am after receiving intelligence of cannabis cultivation.

Police at the address in Yaxley. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Equipment and drugs were seized and a man has been reported for drugs offences. He also handed us a sword to be destroyed.”

The man will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.