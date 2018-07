A man is to appear in court after a car smashed through the brick wall of a car park in Peterborough.

A red Volvo cleaned out the fencing and a large number of bricks on the third storey of the car park next to Peterborough City Market on Saturday afternoon.

The car which went through the brick wall. Photo: Matthew Canham

There were no injuries, but two other vehicles were damaged.

Iouri Gritsenko (55) of Elwyn Road, March, has now been charged with drink driving and bailed to attend Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on August 1.