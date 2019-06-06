Man to appear in Cambridgeshire court to answer murder charge

A man will appear in court in connection with a murder two years after a man died in Cambridgeshire.

Bakri Siraj-Eldin, 79, of Mornington Crescent, Hove, East Sussex, is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning (6 June).

In 2004, Mr Siraj-Eldin was convicted of wounding 23-year-old Alexander Lloyd with intent in an attack in Hills Road, Cambridge, the previous year and served a prison sentence.

However, in 2017, Mr Lloyd, who had suffered irreversible brain damage and paralysis as a result of the assault, died.