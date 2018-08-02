Man threatened by would-be robbers on Peterborough footpath

A man was threatened by a would-be-robber on a bike on a Peterborough footpath.

At about 11pm on Tuesday, July 24, a man in his 40s was walking along the footpath on the A1139 (Frank Perkins Parkway) over the River Nene when he was approached by four men on bicycles.

One of the men threatened the victim and demanded money, before he shouted out and managed to get away.

The offender is described as black, in his 20s, of slim build, with a goatee beard and wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/17607/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.