A man was taken to hospital after the emergency services were called to reports of violence in Gunthorpe.

Cambridgeshire police were called at 5.15pm yesterday (Wednesday) to Arkwright Way.

Police at the scene

A police spokeswoman said: “Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

“Two men were arrested and an investigation is ongoing.”