A man was taken to hospital after allegedly crashing into parked cars and a set of traffic lights in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police were called at 9.20pm yesterday evening (Thursday) with reports that a van had crashed into traffic lights in Eastfield Road.

A police spokeswoman said: “We believe this is linked this with subsequent reports of damaged cars on Padholme Road.

“A man was taken to hospital and will be summonsed to court in due course.”