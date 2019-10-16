Man taken to hospital after bar assault

A man in his 20s required hospital treatment after being knocked to the floor at a bar in Huntingdon.
The victim was at the Olmo Lounge with friends on Saturday, September 14 when at about 10.30pm he was hit from behind.
He suffered minor injuries as a result and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information, should call police on 101 quoting 35/65918/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.