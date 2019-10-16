Man taken to hospital after bar assault

A man in his 20s required hospital treatment after being knocked to the floor at a bar in Huntingdon.

The victim was at the Olmo Lounge with friends on Saturday, September 14 when at about 10.30pm he was hit from behind.

The man police wish to speak to

He suffered minor injuries as a result and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information, should call police on 101 quoting 35/65918/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.