Man suspected of damaging vehicles in Peterborough arrested Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man has been arrested on suspicion of damaging vehicles. Officers attended Newark Avenue in Dogsthorpe yesterday (Tuesday) and arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply. Police news He has been taken into custody. CCTV appeal after Peterborough staff members racially abused and spat at