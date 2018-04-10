Man suffers severed finger and second left with head injuries after pub fight caused by alleged racial comments

A man suffered head injuries and another had part of his finger severed after a fight broke out at a pub following alleged racial comments.

It is alleged that racial comments were made prior to a fight breaking out between two males at a Huntingdon pub. Staff attempted to diffuse the situation but the incident escalated leading to one of the males receiving a head injury and the other having part of a finger severed.

The incident took place at The George Public House, Huntingdon, at approximately 10pm on Friday April 6.

DC Neil Gibbs, investigating said: "This was a nasty incident. We believe that there were other potential witnesses that we are yet to speak with. We are encouraging anyone who was in the pub at the time and who saw what happened to get in touch".

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident CF0181340418. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.