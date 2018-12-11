Man suffers serious injuries in machete attack in Peterborough - teenager arrested

Have your say

A police cordon is in place in Eastfield Road in Peterborough this morning following a knife attack.

Police were called at 11.14pm last night, Monday December 10, to reports of a man being attacked by another man with a machete.



Police in Eastfield Road, Peterborough, this morning

The victim, a man in his late teens, has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do GBH.

He remains in police custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough today.



Officers are treating this as an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Police in Eastfield Road, Peterborough, this morning





A scene remains in place and is due to be lifted around 12pm.