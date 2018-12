Have your say

A police cordon is in place in Eastfield Road in Peterborough this morning following a knife attack.

Police were called at 11.14pm last night, Monday December 10.

Police in Eastfield Road, Peterborough, this morning

A man was chased with a knife and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do GBH.

He remains in police custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough today.

