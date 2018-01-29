Man suffers serious head injuries after being punched unconscious outside Peterborough city centre pub

CCTV has been released after a man was punched unconscious and suffered serious head injuries outside a Peterborough pub at the weekend

Police have released the CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the serious assault that took place between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday (January 28).

The incident occurred outside of the Brewery Tap Pub, Peterborough, following a dispute between two men.

The victim left the pub, followed by a man who then punched the victim in the head and knocked him unconscious. The man was hospitalised with severe injuries.

Anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV image or was at the pub and witnessed the assault is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0052700118.

Alternatively you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.