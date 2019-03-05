Man suffers serious facial injuries as he walks home along Peterborough street

Have your say

A man has suffered serious facial injuries during an assault in Peterborough.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Flore Close in Westwood, Peterborough on Saturday, March 2.

Police news

The victim was on his way home when he was involved in an altercation with a man at around 5pm.

During the altercation the victim was assaulted suffering a number of facial injuries.

Detective Constable George Coxon said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the altercation between these two men or has information about the incident.”

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101, quoting reference 35/15223/19.

Alternatively you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.