A man was left with a black eye and bruising to his face and head after being hit from behind while walking on a Peterborough street.

The assault took place on Lincoln Road on Monday, February 12 between midnight and 2am.

A CCTV image issued by police

The victim is a man in his 40s.

Police have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0087980218 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

