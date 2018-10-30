Man suffered fractured skull in attack while waiting for taxi in Brampton

A man suffered a fractured skull when he was attacked by a stranger while waiting for a taxi at Brampton, near Huntingdon.

At about 12.30am on Sunday, October 7, Gary Holden, (47), was waiting for a taxi home from a party in Thrapston Road when he was punched by a stranger, knocking him to the floor.

He was with his partner, who called for an ambulance to take him to Hinchingbrooke Hospital. He’d suffered serious injuries including several cuts to his face, a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Speaking about the assault, Gary said: “I have had to rely on my partner to let me know what happened as I can’t remember anything from the night, only waking up in hospital.

“It hasn’t just been the physical pain that has affected me, I have no idea who has done this and my partner now worries every time I leave the house.”

Investigating officer DC Lisa Bacon said: “This unprovoked assault has understandably left the victim shaken.

“I would urge anyone with information to call us today.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting: 35/35597/18. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111 or visit: www.crimestoppers-uk.org