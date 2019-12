Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a broken jaw in an assault in Bourne.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he received injuries including a broken nose, broken jaw and cuts and bruises to his hands and face in the incident outside the Nags Head pub in Abbey Road at about 2.40am on October 27.

Call police on 101.

