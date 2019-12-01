Man strangled teenage girl he met on Instagram

A man who assaulted a teenage girl has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Fezhan Bahadur (20) of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and was sentenced at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

On November 6 Bahadur assaulted the 16-year-old girl he met on Instagram over the head in High Street, Warboys.

A few days later on November 10 in Upwood after an argument over a text message the girl had received, he began to strangle her and put his hand over her mouth before hitting her face and pulling out her earring.

As well as a prison sentence, Bahadur has been given a restraining order which lasts until November 25, 2020 and prevents him from going to the White Hart pub.

Sergeant Michael Basford said: “Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for the force and we are committed to safeguarding victims and putting perpetrators before the courts.

“We hope this sentence will give Bahadur the opportunity to reflect on his actions.”

If you have concerns that you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, call police on 101 or report online www.cambs.police.uk/report.