Man strangled Peterborough partner until she passed out after she refused to give him drugs and booze money

A man strangled his partner until she passed out when she refused to give him money for drugs and alcohol.

Kyle Howe (24) was staying at the victim’s home in Ashcroft Gardens, Eastfield, Peterborough, on August 8 when he tried to persuade her to give him money.

Kyle Howe

When the victim, a woman in her 20s, refused he became aggressive and strangled her until she became unconscious.

Howe went through the victim’s purse and took £60, before leaving the property to buy drugs.

Howe, of Chesterton Road, Cambridge, admitted theft and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Yesterday (Tuesday) at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

PC Louis Scott said: “Howe was fixated on his desire to buy drugs and thought nothing of assaulting the victim if it meant he could get what he wanted.

“I would urge anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help. Tackling domestic abuse is one of our top priorities and we’re working hard to protect victims and bring offenders to justice.”

Victims of domestic abuse can contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. In an emergency always dial 999. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.