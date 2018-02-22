Man stole over £3k worth of jewellery and cash as well as bank cards from Peterborough family as they slept

A man who burgled a Peterborough home while the occupants slept has been jailed.

Damian Rabinski, 24, of Clarence Road, Peterborough, was sentenced to 15 months after pleading guilty to burglary at Cambridge Crown Court today, Thursday February 22.

In September Rabinski broke into a home in Welland Road while the occupants were sleeping.

When the victims woke they found some of their belongings on the footpath outside their home and discovered a handbag, cash, jewellery, debit and credit cards worth more than £3,000 had been taken.

Rabinksi went on to use the cards spending more than £1,500 and used the victim’s laptop and Amazon account to register for Amazon Prime with his email address. He also attempted to sell the jewellery at a pawn brokers.

Scenes of crime officers were able to match finger prints in the house with Rabinski and he was arrested.

Detective Constable Steph Parker said: “Burglary continues to be a priority for the force. We’re committed to bringing offenders before the courts and hope this sentence serves as a warning to others that burglary is not tolerated.”