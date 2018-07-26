Man stabbed to death in broad daylight on Cambridgeshire Common

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Cambridgeshire.

Emergency services were called at about 4.15pm yesterday, Wednesday July 25, with reports that the man, who is in his 40s, had received serious injuries near Ditton Walk on Stourbridge Common in Cambridge..

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by ambulance but subsequently died of his injuries.

The death is being treated as murder and a police cordon remains up at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in Cambridge at just after 3am today and remains in custody at Parkside Police Station.

DCI Mike Branston, who is investigating, said the death was being treated as an isolated incident.

He said: “We have a team of detectives dedicated to investigating this death and there will be extra officers patrolling in the area today.

“We know there were people in the Stourbridge Common area when this happened yesterday and I would appeal to them to come forward as they could have important information for this inquiry.

“Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should not hesitate to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 339 of 25 July. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.