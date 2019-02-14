Man stabbed near park in Peterborough city centre

Police are hunting for a knifeman after a man was stabbed near Central Park in Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to Princes Gate near the park at 3.55pm today.

One man had suffered stab wounds.

Ambulance services, including the air ambulance, was called to the scene to give first aid. Police have not said how serious the injuries are.

Residents have reported a large police presence in the area as police hunt the attacker.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said no-one had been arrested, and appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101.