Man stabbed in fight at fast-food restaurant in Peterborough

A man has been stabbed following a fight in Peterborough this morning.

Police were called at 9.05am on Friday June 22 to two men involved in a fight, with one having a knife, at a premises, understood to be Subway, in Millfield, Peterborough.

The Magpas air ambulance also attended scene along with multiple ambulances.

One man has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with a serious but not life threatening injury.

A man has been arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police ask motorists avoid the area because there is traffic disruption.

The scene of the incident in Lincoln Road

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 119 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

