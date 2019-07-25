Man seriously hurt after reported attacked at Peterborough Lido

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly assaulted by a group of men at the Lido in Bishop’s Road, Peterborough on Sunday (21 July).

At around 11.20pm police were called to reports of a large group of men attacking the man.

The victim was left with serious injuries including a fractured eye socket.

Anybody with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/52016/19 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, you can report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.