A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after violence broke out in a Peterborough street

Police were called at 5.48pm today (Tuesday) to reports of violence in Farrow Avenue, Hampton.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said a man has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries.’

Witnesses are asked to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 385 of October 22, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.