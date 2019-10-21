Man robbed at Peterborough shopping centre

A man was attacked in a robbery in a shopping centre car park in Peterborough.

Police were called to the Ortongate shopping centre at 7.10pm on Saturday (October 19) after the man was robbed.

A ppolice spokesman said: “A man was returning his van parked in the shopping centre car park when a man he didn’t know stole his phone from his vehicle and fled on foot.

“The victim chased after the man but was then assaulted. The man fled the scene with the victim’s phone and remains outstanding.”

Officers are appealing for information and urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch. Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or report online via quoting crime reference number 35/74955/19.”