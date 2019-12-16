Man repeatedly punched victim in Peterborough city centre before throwing screwdriver at police

Have your say

A man who repeatedly punched a man before hurling a screwdriver at police officers has been jailed for 16 months.

William Jolly (48) was seen on CCTV walking in Westgate, Peterborough, on March 8 at about 1pm.

He approached the victim who was sat outside a shop and repeatedly punched him to the chest.

The victim, who is in his 20s, managed to stand up and escape the attack with Jolly gesturing after him holding a long screwdriver in his hand.

Following calls from members of the public officers arrived at the scene shortly after. On arrival Jolly threw the screwdriver at them, but missed and was arrested.

Jolly, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to common assault and affray.

Last Wednesday at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

PC Matt Reed said: “This was an unprovoked attack and there was absolutely no excuse for his behaviour.”