Man remanded over Whittlesey stabbing

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with a stabbing during the Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival.

Jamie Thomas (22, date of birth 13/05/95) appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) to face one charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

Thomas, who wore glasses and a grey tracksuit as he sat in the dock, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing.

The court was told a man suffered a stab wound to his abdomen at about 3.10pm on Saturday near the Kebab Land takeaway in Market Street, while the town was filled with people for the annual festival. The man needed a number of stitches as a result, and was taken to hospital for treatment for the injuries, which were described as ‘serious but not life threatening.’

District Judge Ken Sheraton refused a bail application, and remanded Thomas into custody ahead of a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on February 12.

There were a number of people in the public gallery for the hearing, with some of them leaving in tears as Thomas was led away.

Following the incident on Saturday a police cordon was put up near Quinn’s Bar in Market Street, Whittlesey while investigations were taking place.