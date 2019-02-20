Man ‘released under investigation’ after gunshots heard in Peterborough

Have your say

A man arrested by armed police after gunshots were heard in Peterborough has been released by police under investigation.

Armed police swooped on the home in Belham Road, New England, yesterday afternoon, Tuesday February 19.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at just after 12pm with reports of a firearm being discharged at a property in Belham Road, Peterborough.

“Investigations resulted in a 25-year-old man being arrested at around 2:30pm on suspicion of possession of a firearm with the intention to endanger life.”

The man was held in custody overnight, but Cambridgeshire Police have this afternoon confirmed e has been released under investigation.

Police at the scene