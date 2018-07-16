Man released under investigation after assault at former Peterborough pub

A man has been released under investigation following an assault at a former Peterborough pub.

Police were at the former Cherry Tree pub in Oundle Road, Woodston, on Friday after officers were called at 9.26am to an assault.

Following the incident a man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said on Friday they had arrested a man in his late teens in connection with the offence and taken him to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A spokeswoman today said a 21-year-old man from Peterborough had been arrested but has now been released under investigation.