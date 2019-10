A man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and drugs possession after a pensioner was attacked near Thorpe Wood Police Station has been released on bail.

The 29-year-old was arrested last Thursday and has been released on police bail until November 7.

Thorpe Wood Police Station

The 72-year-old victim was attacked on Tuesday last week, at around 4.45pm, when she was walking along a footpath near to Travelex UK Ltd and the police station which leads to an underpass beneath the A47.