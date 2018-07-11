Man released on bail after armed raid in Peterborough

Have your say

A man who handed himself in to police after armed police raided his property in Peterborough has now been released.

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph, police carried out an armed raid in Gladstone Street at around 9am yesterday morning, July 10, sealing off the street.

Officers were acting on a warrant but found nobody at the address.

Following the warrant attempt, a 23-year-old man from Peterborough handed himself into Thorpe Wood Police Station.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH (section 18) and possession of a firearm.

But, a police spokesman confirmed this afternoon, Wednesday that the 23-year-old man from Peterborough had been bailed until August 6.