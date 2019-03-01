Man on trial for Peterborough shooting says police arrested the wrong person

A man accused of shooting another man in the face with a BB gun has claimed police arrested the wrong person, a court has heard.

William More - who has asked in Peterborough Crown Court to be called Sir William Delamore - is said to have used the weapon to shoot James Lander in the face during in an incident in Lavender Crescent, Dogsthorpe in July last year.

The jury were shown video footage, which the prosecution say was shot by Mr Lander, and shows Delamore firing the shot, which caused a cut near Lander’s eye.

The defence say Delamore was not the man with the BB gun, and it is a case of mistaken identity.

Delamore appeared in the dock at the court for the first day of his trial on Wednesday, after denying a series of counts.

Stephen Mather, prosecuting, told the jury of seven men and five women: “The prosecution say the defendant was on Lavender Crescent on June fourth, when he was seen with a kitchen knife.

“The next day, the prosecution say, the defendant had an imitation firearm in his possession, causing Mr Lander to believe unlawful violence would be used against him.

“What Mr Lander will say is this defendant used the imitation firearm, and caused him an injury about 1cm below his eye.”

The court heard it was also said Delamore had a lock knife and two scalpels with him on July 5.

When Delamore (48) of Lavender Crescent was arrested by police on July 5, he denied the offences.

Mr Mather said Delamore was likely to tell the jury the charge relating to July 4 and the two involving the BB gun were a case of mistaken identity.

Mr Mather also told the jury the defendant had denied having the lock knife, and said he did have the scalpels - but he used them for arts and crafts activities, so had a legitimate reason to have them.

Delamore is charged with three counts of possession of a knife in a public place - one on July 4 and two on July 5 - possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and wounding with intent, both on July 5. He has pleaded not guilty to all the counts against him.

The trial, which is expected to be concluded by the end of this week, continues.