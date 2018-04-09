Man left with serious injuries and requiring surgery after brutal 'random assault by stranger'

A man has suffered serious injuries and requires facial surgery after a brutal "random assault by a stranger" yesterday.

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in Huntingdon High Street outside William Hill, yesterday (Sunday, April 8) at 2am.

A man in a navy blue tracksuit and hat approached the victim, a man in his 30s, and punched him in the face causing him to fall to the floor.

The victim was then kicked several times in the face, leaving him with several large cuts.

The attacker left on foot. The victim was then helped by strangers before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

DC Neil Gibbs said: “This random assault by a stranger has understandably left the victim shaken and requiring facial surgery.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to ensure this man is brought to justice before he commits another act of violence on an innocent person.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0183230418 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.