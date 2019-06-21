Man left unconscious after shocking robbery on Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge

A man was left unconscious after being robbed on Rhubarb Bridge last night.

The victim was attacked by three other men who had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Rhubarb Bridge

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 7pm yesterday evening (June 20) with reports of a robbery on Rhubarb Bridge, Peterborough.

A man was robbed and attacked by three other men and left unconscious. Police and ambulance crews attended the scene but the suspects had fled.

“The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries and police are now investigating.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 425 of June 20, or report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.