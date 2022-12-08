Man left in critical condition after being hit over head with a rock in York Road, Peterborough

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with an assault that has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

The attack happened in York Road, near its junction with Alexandra Road, in Peterborough, at about 1pm on Tuesday (6 December).

It is believed the victim, a 27-year-old man, had got into an argument with the attacker in Alexandra Road just before the assault, in which he was punched and struck to the head with a rock.

Do you recognise this man?

The attacker fled towards Lincoln Road, New England.

Detective Inspector Tim Archer said: “I would urge anyone with information about this attack to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“I would also urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to call as a matter of urgency or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously.”