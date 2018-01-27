Man launched attacks during work night out

A man who assaulted two bar workers in Peterborough city centre has been ordered to carry out unpaid work

David Ponsford (33) of Swale Avenue, Gunthorpe, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) where he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.

The court was told he was on a night out with work colleagues on January 6 in the city when he attacked the two men, who were handing out fliers for the Solstice Bar.

He kicked one of the men and punched another in Long Causeway.

The court heard he had very little recollection of the events, and was ashamed of his actions.

District Judge Ken Sheraton described the assaults as ‘completely unprovoked attacks’ sentenced him to a 12 month community order, during which time he will have to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of the victims.