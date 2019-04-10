Man knocked to the floor and stabbed in Peterborough scooter robbery

A man was knocked to the floor and stabbed in the forearm by robbers who stole his scooter.

Officers were called to the underpass between Boongate and North Bank Road, Peterborough, at about 1.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 9).

Police news

The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking his grey Piaggio Medley 125 along the pavement when he was hit over the head and knocked to the floor by two men. He was then stabbed in the forearm.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

The pair made off in the direction of North Bank with the scooter.

The first man is described as Asian, in his early 20s, slim build and approximately 5’ 10”, wearing a grey top and black trousers.

The second man is described as approximately 6’, of medium build and wearing all black clothing.

DS Tom Power said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the man and we are keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time and saw either the scooter or the men.”

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101, quoting reference 35/24565/19. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.