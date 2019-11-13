Man jailed for threatening victim with screwdriver

A man who was seen waving a screwdriver towards another man’s throat in Huntingdon has been jailed.

Daren Morris (47) was spotted on CCTV brandishing the weapon on the evening of August 15 in High Street.

The screwdriver brandished by Daren Morris. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Morris then left the scene still holding the screwdriver. However, he was stopped by an officer just a few hundred yards from Huntingdon town centre with the weapon in his hand.

He told police the man he was confronting with the screwdriver had threatened him first with a pair of pliers before walking away.

Morris, of Buttermel Close, Godmanchester, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court today (Wednesday) where he was handed six months in prison.

PC James Thompson, who investigated, said: “Despite Morris’ claim that he armed himself with screwdriver for his own protection, there is absolutely no excuse for carrying an offensive weapon in public.

“On face value a screwdriver may not seem like an offensive weapon, but when used to threaten someone in this way it becomes exactly that.

“I would urge those who see people carrying knives or weapons in public to report that to us.

“We are working hard to tackle serious street-based violence and will continue to do all we can to take as many offensive weapons off the streets of Cambridgeshire as possible.”

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife or other offensive weapon in public is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

If you know someone who carries a weapon, you can report that to police by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.