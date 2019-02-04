Man jailed for stabbing customer in Peterborough Subway branch having been told to wait in line for a cookie

A man attacked a member of the public and stabbed him with a lock knife after being asked to wait his turn in a queue.

Rekan Kakarash, 21, walked into Subway, in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at just after 9am on 22 July of last year and immediately tried to order a cookie, ignoring the customer who was waiting for a sandwich at the till.

JAILED: Rekan Kakarash

The customer told Kakarash the solitary member of staff was making his sandwich, meaning he would have to wait in line. Kakarash responded by head-butting the 35-year-old man in the side of the head and making a stabbing motion with his car keys.

The man stumbled backwards and there was a scuffle before Kakarash pulled the lock-knife from his pocket and the victim backed away until he was trapped against the wall of the shop. A struggle ensued and Kakarash stabbed the victim in the shoulder.

The victim managed to hold Kakarash on the floor and police were called.

Kakarash, of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to causing grievous body harm and possessing a knife in a public place and at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (31 January) was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Emergency Services at the scene of the stabbing at Subway, Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Detective Sergeant Thomas Power said: “Kakarash was simply told to do the polite thing and wait to make his order but responded with violence.

"Using a knife can have fatal consequences. Fortunately, on this occasion, the victim was taken to hospital but did not have serious injuries.”