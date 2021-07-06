Man jailed for robberies of two elderly women in Peterborough

Ionut Bairam.

Ionut Bairam, 23, was arrested by neighbourhood policing officers on May 27 this year, after they spotted a man matching the description of someone who was wanted in connection with two robberies.

On May 7, Bairam followed his first victim, a 66-year-old woman, across the Rhubarb Bridge roundabout onto the railway footbridge in the Walton area.

Once in a more secluded area, Bairam grabbed the woman from behind and made demands for money before making off with her mobile phone and purse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bairam's arrest.

Just moments before the robbery, Bairam had gone into B&Q in Maskew Avenue and stole a mini circular saw which he was caught on CCTV carrying in the lead-up to the robbery.

Nearly two weeks later, on May 20, a 62-year-old woman was crossing the same roundabout at Rhubarb Bridge on her bike, heading towards the railway footbridge when Bairam began to follow her.

As she approached the middle of the bridge, Bairam ran up behind her, covered her mouth with his hand and made demands for money and her phone.

Protesting she didn’t have any on her, Bairam let her go and made off empty handed.

A description of Bairam was circulated to officers in Peterborough, resulting in him being spotted in Lincoln Road on May 27 by the local neighbourhood policing team.

Following his arrest, Bairam, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery, attempted robbery and theft from a shop, all of which he admitted in court last month (June).

On Thursday (July 1), he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was sentenced to a year and two months in prison.

DC Tessa Munro said: “These instances have quite understandably had a significant effect on the two women who were made to feel unsafe and feared for their lives.

“While it is rare to see instances such as these in Peterborough, it is frightening for the local community nonetheless when things like this happen. Thankfully we were able to identify Bairam and bring him to justice for his actions.”